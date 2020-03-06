Sodium Sulfite Market Detailed Industry Report Analysis 2019-2025

The global Sodium Sulfite market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sodium Sulfite market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Sodium Sulfite market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Sodium Sulfite market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Sodium Sulfite market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of sodium sulfite in paper and pulp industry. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of sodium sulfite for application in waste water treatment, paper and pulp and chemical industry. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. North America is another major consumer for sodium sulfite especially in the oil well drilling and waste water treatment applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions owing to stringent regulations against hazardous chemicals.

Some of the market players include Merck Millipore, Solvay, Calabrian, Indspec Chemical, Olympic Chemical, Orica Watercare and Southern Ionics, among many others.

Each market player encompassed in the Sodium Sulfite market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Sodium Sulfite market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

