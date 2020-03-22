Sodium Metabisulphite Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Sodium Metabisulphite Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Sodium Metabisulphite market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sodium Metabisulphite from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sodium Metabisulphite market

increasing demand for chemical processing of water.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Grade

On the basis of Grade, the global Sodium Metabisulphite market is expected to be dominated by industrial/technical segment.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by End Use Industry

On the basis of end-use industry, mining industry and water treatment are projected to witness robust growth in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market. Another end-use industries, chemical industry is anticipated to witness higher than average growth over the forecast period in the sodium metabisulphite market.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Application

In terms of applications, preservative segment will continue to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period in the global sodium metabisulphite market. Increasing per capita consumption of packaged food is further fuelling demand for Sodium Metabisulphite among food and beverage manufacturers. Bleaching agent and floating agent are projected to witness significant growth in the Sodium Metabisulphite market over the forecast period and will record CAGR of 5.6% and 6.4%, respectively, over the forecast period.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Analysis by Region

From a regional perspective, China is projected to dominate the global Sodium Metabisulphite market production and consumption throughout the forecast period. Due to the presence of leading sodium metabisulphite companies in China, the region is a major supplier of Sodium Metabisulphite to various countries globally, such as Africa and Latin America. In SEA and Pacific, India is projected to witness relatively higher growth in the sodium metabisulphite market. ASEAN and other Asian countries are mainly dependent on the import of sodium metabisulphite from the U.S., Europe and China. Europe holds nearly 18% share in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market.

Key Players Dominating the Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market

The report highlights some of the leading companies operating in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market, such as Esseco Group Srl, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Ak Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, BASF SE, Ineos Calabrian Corporation, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Yuanye Chemical Co.,Ltd, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Ultramarines India ( P ) Ltd., ?i?ecam Group, Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiading Malu Chemical Co., Ltd., Meizhou Union Chemical Co., Ltd. amongst others.

The global Sodium Metabisulphite market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios.

