Sodium Hypochlorite Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the dominant consumer of sodium hypochlorite riding on high sales of household bleaching products to its large population. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea are the major consumers of sodium hypochlorite for application in waste water treatment, household products, dental care and chemical industry. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This is expected to fuel market growth of household products including bleach and detergents, which in turn is expected to fuel demand for sodium hypochlorite in the region. North America is another major consumer for sodium hypochlorite especially in the dental care and waste water treatment applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions due to its stringent regulations.

Some of the market players include AGC group, Sunbelt Chemical Corporations, Orica Watercare and Shanghai Polymet Commodities Ltd., among many others.

