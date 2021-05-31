Sodium Glutamate Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2025

PMR’s report on global Sodium Glutamate market

The global market of Sodium Glutamate is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029. The Sodium Glutamate market study analyzes the historic, current and future behavior of the Sodium Glutamate market with the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

The Sodium Glutamate market report has considered 2018 as the base year, 2014-2018 as the historic period and 2019-2029 as the forecast period. Important segments by product type covered in the report include product 1, product 2, product 3 and product 4. Key end uses analyzed in the research consist of end use 1, end use 2, end use 3 and end use 4.

the key manufacturers in the sodium glutamate market are The Ajinomoto Company, Kyowa Hakko Kogyo Co Ltd and Vedan Vietnam Enterprise Corporation Ltd among others. The Ajinomoto Company is world’s largest manufacturer of sodium glutamate with manufacturing sites in Peru, Brazil, Japan, the U.S., China and France among others.