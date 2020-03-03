Socks Market Set for Rapid Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players like Adidas, Nike, Puma S.E, Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, THORLO, Balega, Drymax Technologies, Hanesbrands, Under Armour

Rising importance of maintaining formal attire among white-collar professionals on a global level is expected to play a crucial role in expanding the utility of socks. This, in turn, is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

The report on the global Socks market is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. It compiles in-depth information and research methodologies. It is also combined with relevant charts and tables to enable readers to get a better perspective of this global market.

Some of the Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes: Adidas, Nike, Puma S.E, Renfro Corporation, Asics Corporation, THORLO, Balega, Drymax Technologies, Hanesbrands, Under Armour, and others.

The global Socks market is analyzed in terms of its competitive landscape. For this, the report encapsulates data on each of the key players in the market according to their current company profile, gross margins, sale price, sales revenue, sales volume, product specifications along with pictures, and the latest contact information. The report’s conclusion leads into the overall scope of the global market with respect to feasibility of investments in various segments of the market, along with a descriptive passage that outlines the feasibility of new projects that might succeed in the global Socks market in the near future.

Global Socks Market Detail Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Classical Socks

Casual Socks

Sport Socks

Other

Market Segmentation by Industry:

Men

Women

Children

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Socks Market Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Socks consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Socks market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Socks manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Socks with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Socks submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Socks Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Socks Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Socks Market Forecast

