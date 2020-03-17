Social Media Analytics Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Prospects and Opportunities 2020-2026

Social Media Analytics Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Social Media Analytics Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Adobe Systems, SAS Institute, Clarabridge, Netbase Solutions, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, GoodData, Crimson Hexagon, Simply Measured, Sysomos, Digimind, Unmetric, Cision US ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Social Media Analytics market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Social Media Analytics, Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Social Media Analytics Market: The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:

• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

• Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

In terms of market share, North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the emergence of many social media analytics vendors in the region is expected to consolidate a majority of the revenues in the market. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing technology expenditures in countries, such as Australia, China, and India, and the demand for cost-effective analytical software and services among the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Social Media Analytics in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Customer Segmentation and Targeting

☯ Multichannel Campaign Management

☯ Competitor Benchmarking

☯ Customer Behavioral Analysis

☯ Marketing Measurement

☯ Other

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Social Media Analytics in each application, can be classified into:

☯ Banking

☯ Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

☯ Telecommunications and IT

☯ Retail

☯ Healthcare

☯ Government

☯ Media and Entertainment

☯ Transportation and Logistics

☯ Others

Social Media Analytics Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

