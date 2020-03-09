Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2020 Precise Outlook -IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group

Global Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market, delivering a must-read report for industry stakeholders wanting to understand the strategic landscape of this burgeoning sector. Readers will find an in-depth analysis of the market and how it will impact existing traditional markets, as well as insights into future development and opportunities across the globe.

The global Social Business Intelligence (BI) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026, with a CAGR of 26.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026 and will expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2026, from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.

Get Sample Copy of Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Report –

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051882465/global-saas-based-expense-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025/inquiry/?Source=NyseNT&mode=10

Key Players:

IBM, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos, Cision, request free sample for complete list of companies.

The leading players of the industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. The competitive market scenario among players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies.

Summary

Business intelligence software is an important tool or application used by organizations to analyze data and make improved real-time market decisions. Traditionally, business intelligence was used only for reporting, designing dashboards, and resolving queries. Its goal was to track key business performance and metrics.

During 2017 the cloud-based social intelligence solutions segment accounted for almost 70% of the total share of the market and dominated the industry. Cloud-based solutions come with a regular minimal payment and eliminate the need for making a large one-time investment and also the periodic expenses for maintenance and updates. Predictable expenses, no requirement of a powerful local server, minimal requirement of skilled personnel, and free upgrades are additional benefits that will induce more businesses to prefer hosted business intelligence solutions in the next few years.

The enterprises segment dominated the social business intelligence market during 2017. This segment includes several industries such as retail, IT, BFSI, healthcare, and telecommunication. These industries use business intelligence for predictive analysis as it helps them in segmenting products and services based on the preference of their customers. The higher adoption of business intelligence software by SMEs, the rise in a number of online retail customers, and the favorable government policies in the healthcare and BFSI industries will drive the growth of this market segment.

Available [email protected] ( Exclusive new year offer Upto 20%- Use code MIR 20):

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/03051882465/global-saas-based-expense-management-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025/discount/?Source=NyseNT&mode=10

Social Business Intelligence (BI) Market Segmentation by types, Applications and regions:

Market Segment by Type covers:

On-premises

Cloud

Market Segmented by Applications:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Market Segment by Regions:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

These segments are thoroughly evaluated on an individual basis and a team of analysts has ensured to give a crystal clear idea about various lucrative segments of the industry. This detailed analysis using segmentation by providing precise results on industry-related markets.

Frequently Asked Questions about “Social Business Intelligence (BI) market” :

What will the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market size/ forecast be in 2026?

What is the growth rate (CAGR) of the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market?

Who are the key players/top companies in the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market?

What are the key market trends (Strength Weaknesses Opportunities Threats Analysis) driving the global Social Business Intelligence (BI) market?

What are the challenges to growth and the new opportunities in the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market?

Which is the highest growing region or country for the Social Business Intelligence (BI) market?

Which is the top growing segment/application/end-user industry?

Buy complete report@

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/03051882465?mode=su?Source=NyseNT&mode=10

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]