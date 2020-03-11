SOC As A Service Market 2020-2026 Exponential Rise Globally By Top Companies: Alert Logic, AlienVault, AQM Technologies, Arctic Wolf Networks, BlackStratus, Cygilant, ESDS Software Solution

The SOC As A Service Market is expected to grow worth of USD +1137 Million and at a CAGR of +25% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

The Research Insights has published a statistical data titled as SOC As A Service Market to promote an overview of the market along with its applications and end users. An effective information of the potential clients is studied using research methodologies. This market is highlighted to examine recent developments in various domains.

SOC as a service is a subscription- or software-based service that manages and monitors logs, devices, clouds, network and assets for internal IT teams. The service provides businesses with the knowledge and skills necessary to combat cybersecurity threats. A security operations center (SOC) is a security team that works with administrations to protect against cyberattacks.

Top Key Players:

Alert Logic, AlienVault, AQM Technologies, Arctic Wolf Networks, BlackStratus, Cygilant, ESDS Software Solution, Expel, GA Systems, Netmagic Solutions, Proficio, RadarServices, StratoZen, Suma Soft, Thales e-Security

Numerous factors such as augmented rise and sophistication of cyber-attacks and cumbersome administration after threat detection are expected to drive the market. However, organizations’ uncertainty about cloud-based security services may restrain SOC As A Service market growth.

On the basis of geography, the market has been segmented into the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Detailed projections regarding the pricing structure and profit margins in the SOC As A Service Market in each region are provided in the report.

