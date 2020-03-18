Soaring Demand Drives Hoist (device) Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2025

The global Hoist (device) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Hoist (device) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Hoist (device) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Hoist (device) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Hoist (device) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Hoist (device) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Hoist (device) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Columbus McKinnon
Terex
KITO
Konecranes
Hitachi Industrial
Stahl
ABUS crane systems
Ingersoll Rand
TBM
Zhejiang Guanlin
Zhejiang Wuyi
J.D.Neuhaus L.P.
Verlinde
Liftket
Shanghai yiying
TOYO
TXK
Chongqing Kinglong
WKTO
DAESAN
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Single Speed Lifting
Double Speed Lifting
Segment by Application
Factories
Construction Sites
Marinas & Shipyards
Mining & Excavating Operation
Warehouse
Others
