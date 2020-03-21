Soaring Demand Drives Cryptocurrency Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Cryptocurrency Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cryptocurrency .

This report studies the global market size of Cryptocurrency , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Cryptocurrency Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Cryptocurrency history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Cryptocurrency market, the following companies are covered:

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides competitive landscape of the cryptocurrency market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players for the year 2016. The cryptocurrency market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in the market.

Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BitFury Group Limited, Alphapoint Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Xilinx Inc., BitGo, Ripple and BTL Group Ltd. are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The global cryptocurrency market is segmented as below:

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Component

Hardware FPGA GPU ASIC Wallet Others

Software Mining Platform Blockchain Coin Wallet Exchange



Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Type

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Ripple (XRP)

Litecoin

Dashcoin

Others

Global Cryptocurrency Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France Netherlands The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Singapore Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa GCC Rest of Middle East and Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



