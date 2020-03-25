Business News

Soaring Demand Drives Automotive Tailgate Market Growth During the Forecast Period, 2019-2027

[email protected] March 25, 2020

Competitive Analysis

has been segmented into:

  • Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Tailgate Type
    • Hydraulic Operated
    • Power Operated
    • Manual
  • Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Vehicle Type
    • Passenger Vehicle
      • Hatchback
      • Sedan
      • Utility Vehicle
    • Commercial Vehicle
      • LCV
      • HCV
      • Buses
    • Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Material
      • Metal
      • Plastic
      • Others
    • Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Sales Channel
      • OEMs
      • Aftermarket
    • Global Automotive Tailgate Market, by Region
      • North America
        • U.S.
        • Canada
      • Europe
        • Germany
        • France
        • U.K.
        • Spain
        • Italy
        • Nordic Countries
        • Rest of Europe
      • Asia Pacific
        • China
        • India
        • Japan
        • ASEAN
        • South Korea
        • Rest of Asia Pacific
      • Middle East & Africa
        • GCC
        • South Africa
        • Rest of Middle East & Africa
      • Latin America
        • Brazil
        • Mexico
        • Rest of Latin America

