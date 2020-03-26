Soap Colorants Market – Survey On Product Awareness 2023

Key Market Insights

Soap colorants are widely used in bar soaps, liquid soaps, shampoo, and conditioner. The market for water-soluble base soaps is increasing as they keep the skin hydrated and maintain the balance not letting it become oily. Oil-based soaps are also increasing as they provide various nutrients to the skin and maintain the dryness level. Liquid soaps are proliferating owing to the convenient packaging and the hygiene factors as they prevent the transfer of germs through usage.

Globally, Asia Pacific is the largest soap colorant market, primarily due to the presence of export-oriented manufacturing capacities and intense domestic demand from various end-user industries. The increase in personal care manufacturers is further driving the market growth in the region. The anticipated economic stability in Europe is expected to boost its manufacturing sector, complementing the growth of the soap colorants market. North America is likely to remain the key region with a significant contribution from the US. Few of the prominent companies operating in the soap colorant market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Merck KGaA, Neelikon, and Clariant.

Types:

Oil-based

Water-based

Applications:

Bar Soap

Liquid Soap

Shampoo & Conditioner

Geography: