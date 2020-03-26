SMC BMC MarketBoosting the Growth Worldwide: 2020 Market Key Dynamics, Recent and Future Demand, Trends, Share Valuation Industry Size and Foreseen Research Report

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “SMC BMC Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The SMC BMC market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for light-weight materials and fuel-efficient vehicles. Huge demands from the electrical and electronic sector coupled with wide applications in home appliances have further fueled the growth of the SMC BMC market. However, the high cost of the raw materials and recyclability issues related to the product hamper market growth. Nonetheless, investments in R&D and demand of the product in the semiconductors and transportation industry are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the SMC BMC market during the forecast period.

Key Players

1. Astar S. A.

2. Citadel Plastics Holdings Inc.

3. Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

4. Core Molding Technologies

5. IDI Composites International (IDI)

6. Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

7. Menzolit

8. Polynt S. p. A.

9. Polytec GmbH

10. Showa Denko K. K.

Global SMC BMC Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Sheet molding compound, or SMC, is fiber reinforced thermoset materials which are used in areas where higher mechanical strength is required. SMC processing is typically carried out by compression or injection molding technique. SMC is manufactured in the form a flexible sheet material made out of a combination of long fiber strands, liquid thermosetting resins, and mineral fillers. Bulk Molding Compound or BMC, on the other hand, is a combination of short fiber strands, mineral fillers, and liquid thermosetting resin. BMC compounds are exhibit excellent flow characteristics, flame resistance, and dielectric properties. This enables them for applications where high performance is required.

SMC BMC Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

