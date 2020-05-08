Smartphone Market: Recent Market Activity Have Created Attractive Opportunity

An extensive analysis of the Smartphone Market strategy of the leading companies in the precision of import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the strategy concept and the tools that can be used to assess and analyze strategy. It also analyzes the company’s strategy in the light of Porter’s Value Chain, Porter’s Five Forces, SWOT analysis, and recommendation on Balanced Scorecard for supply chain analysis considering few players like Samsung, Micromax, Karbonn, Intex etc.

Summary

Smartphone has turned out to be a basic need in today’s generation. This report is about the market size of the smartphone industry in India and how the threat of new entrants in this industry is increasing rapidly which makes the ASP of smartphone cheaper than before. This report reveals how big players are trying to make a strong foothold by making a wide distribution channel in India. The report also reveals that the trend in this industry is shifting to buying of smartphones below Rs. 10,000 segment. Indian consumers now prefer changing their phones with the new features coming rapidly.

According to recently published report of Bonafide Research “India Smartphone Market Overview”, smartphone shipments crossed 80 million units in the year 2014-15. The featured phone still covers a major part of the mobile phone market as compared to that of smartphones. The segment with pricing below Rs.10,000 is covering more than half of the smartphone market in India. Samsung’s share is expected to decrease by 2018 whereas Xiaomi is expected to increase its share by then. The report also reveals that e-commerce has emerged as strong distribution channel for smart devices, especially smartphones. The decreasing prices of smartphones and the EMI option available in the market are driving the Smartphone idustry in India.

India smartphone market report is about the current market size of the smartphone industry and the market size for the forecasted period till 2018. Samsung, Micromax, Karbonn, Intex are the leading companies in the Indian smartphone industry. Maximum market is covered by the south region. North region comes in the second position whereas the least market share is covered by the eastern region of India. One of the major highlights in 2014 was the announcement of Digital India campaign which is a programme to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy by the Indian government. Currently, India tops as the world’s fastest growing smartphone market.

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of smartphones in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

