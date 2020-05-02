Smartphone Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

A new business intelligence report released by HTF MI with title “India Smartphone Market Overview, 2017-2020” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The India Smartphone Market offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Samsung, Micromax, Lenovo and Motorola etc.

Summary

India Smartphone Market Overview, 2017-2020’ gives a comprehensive analysis of the smartphone industry in India as well as worldwide. The mobile phone market is constantly in a state flux and has become highly competitive with major international players facing strong competition from the local players, thus creating difficulties for manufacturers to retain their market shares. A few years ago, feature phones ruled the roost and having internet connectivity on the phone was considered a luxury in India. But now times have changed and this is the era of smartphone. Smartphones have become such an integral part of our daily lives that there is actually a term for those who live with the fear of being without their smartphones – Nomophobia. It is no big a news that India has had a flourishing market for digital devices in the past few years, as the country is already adorned with the presence of sizeable smartphone users. People who were earlier prone to using feature phones, have now become a part of the smartphone culture. This has paved the way for handset makers to enter into the smartphone industry, who were previously manufacturing features phones only.

According to “India Smartphone Market Overview, 2017-2020”, Samsung, Micromax, Lenovo and Motorola together had seized more than 40% of the market share in 2016-17 out of the overall smartphone shipments in India. Samsung enjoyed its leadership in financial year 2016-17 with its flagship smartphone Galaxy J models as this series packs a punch with locally developed Ultra Data Saving (UDS) mode, S bike mode and Turbo Speed Technology. The huge popularity of these ‘Make for India’ features shows that localization is extremely important for technology to succeed. It also highlights the world-class innovation being done by Samsung India’s research & development (R&D) teams. Apart from this, many new smartphone brands were seen entering the Indian market to cut a share in one of the most lucrative market. A year ago, two major Chinese brands OPPO and Vivo entered the Indian smartphone market, making life for the local manufacturers even more nightmarish by pushing these brands to compete even more fiercely than before.

The government of India launched an initiative named ‘Make in India’ in 2015 that gave way to smartphone makers for producing their smartphones locally. While this development no doubt gives a major incentive to global as well as local smartphone manufacturers, there are many benefits associated with ‘making in India’ that can add greater value to the entire business chain. One of the most important factors that have traditionally influenced the country’s market has been the value-for-money mindset of the Indian consumer. With consumers wanting the best quality of smartphones at the most pocket-friendly prices, manufacturing in India will help OEMs in cutting down their manufacturing costs; not only will India-based manufacturing unlock access to cheaper labour and raw materials, but also elude the need to pay a customs’ duty. The surge of smartphones available through online platforms have also given many vendors the upper hand in the smartphone market, as manufacturers like Xiaomi pushed the sale of their smartphones through e-commerce giants like Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal etc. With a plethora of smartphone brands popping up each year in India, along with a glut of smartphone variants available for users to choose from, each and every smartphone is fighting a never ending battle, vying for their share in the market pie.

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies.

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of smartphones in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.

