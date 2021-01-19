Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

The global smartphone integrated circuit market is predicted to observe surging growth due to the increasing demand for smartphones worldwide. The growing competition in the smartphone market has further led to an increase in the requirement for smartphone integrated circuits. The growing fame of smartphones in the youth is anticipated to contribute to the smartphone integrated circuit market growth.

Global Smartphone Integrated Circuits Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Companies Profiled In This Report:

1. MediaTek Inc.

2. Broadcom

3. Dialog Semiconductor

4. Intel Corporation

5. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

6. Renesas Electronics Corporation

7. Richtek Technology Corporation

8. SAMSUNG

9. Synaptics Incorporated

10. Texas Instruments Incorporated

The developments in smartphone design and technology are the major factor driving the growth of the smartphone integrated circuits market. Technology advancements in 4G and LTE are anticipated to drive the smartphone integrated circuit market over the forecast period. Further, increasing the use of integrated circuits in tablets is anticipated to drive the smartphone integrated circuit market.

