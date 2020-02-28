Smart Transportation Market 2027: Research by Top Manufacturers with Size, Growth, and Competitive Regions with Opportunities in Industry

Global Smart Transportation Market valued approximately USD 56.45 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors expected to augment the market are increasing governmental focus on building smart cities, escalating requirements for safety & security for the improvement of public safety, increasing number of smart cities and rising adoption of IoT. Smart transportation, a prime internet of things (IoT) vertical application, refers to the combined use of modern technologies and management strategies in transportation systems. These technologies intend to provide innovative services relating to diverse modes of transport & traffic management and facilitate users to be better informed and make safer and ‘smarter’ use of transport networks.

Leading Smart Transportation Market Players:

Kapsch

Accenture PLC.

Cisco System, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Indra Sistema S.A.

Alstom, SA.

LG CNS Corporation

Xerox Corporation

General Electric Company

Cubic Corporation

The regional analysis of Global Smart Transportation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Smart Transportation Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Smart Transportation Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Smart Transportation Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Smart Transportation Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Smart Transportation Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Transportation industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Smart Transportation Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Transportation industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the Smart Transportation market for the period of 2018 to 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

