Smart Toys Market 2020 Industry Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players (Activision Blizzard Inc, Fisher-Price Inc, LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc, Spin Master Corp, Seebo Interactive Ltd, etc.) and 2025 Demand Forecast Report

The Global Smart Toys Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Smart Toys market is driven by the increasing disposable income among the middle income income class group and the advancing technology to innvovate more interactive toys.

Increasing demand and awareness for the availability of of smart toys due to its multifunctional use in indoor & games and also for educational purposes is expected to fuel the growth of this market.

Changing lifestyle, advancement in artificial intelligence and increasing urban population is expected to create an opportunity for the growth of Smart Toys market

Low IT infrastructure, slower adoption of ICT trends and high cost of these toys act as a restraint for growth of this market.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 due to the technological advancements and early adoption of Smart Toys in the region. APAC is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the forecasted area owing to the increased adoption of wireless technology and rapid urbanization across the region.

Key players covered in the report

• Activision Blizzard Inc

• Fisher-Price Inc

• LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc

• Spin Master Corp

• Seebo Interactive Ltd

• Wow Wee Group Ltd

• Genesis Toy Co. Ltd

Target Audience:

* Smart Toys providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Type , and Technology Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Type , and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data Type s such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data Type s.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Smart Toys Market — Industry Outlook

4 Smart Toys Market By Technology Outlook

5 Smart Toys Market By Type Outlook

6 Smart Toys Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

