SMART SMOKE DETECTORS MARKET 2020 WITH TOP KEY PLAYERS: HONEYWELL SECURITY, TYCO, JOHNSON CONTROLS, HALMA, HOCHIKI, SPRUE AEGIS

In this report, we analyze the market of smart smoke detectors in the world, outline of products and basic structure of the market, trend of market size (estimate value in next 5 years), detailed trend by product type and region, we investigate and estimate market promotion and restraint factors and their influence, profiles of major companies, and future market opportunities.

Smoke detectors are basically expected to detect the primary products of combustion along with other important components, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, steam, heat, burning hydrocarbons, and various oxygenated organics. The performance of a smart smoke detector may be evaluated based on several factors, including the sensitivity of the detector toward fire effluents, nuisance rejection, energy consumption, installation cost, and response time.

The ionization segment accounts for the major shares of this market. This technology works based on the principle of ionizing the air between two electrically charged plates and a radioactive source. Compared to the photoelectric smoke alarms, the ionization alarms respond 30-90 seconds faster to fast-flame fires.

This market research and analysis predicts that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The region has witnessed an increase in the adoption of smart home, which will subsequently increase the demand for smart smoke detectors.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

• BRK Brands

• Kidde (United Technologies)

• Honeywell Security

• Tyco

• Johnson Controls

• Halma

• Hochiki

• Sprue Aegis

This report focuses on the Smart Smoke Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Smart Smoke Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment By Type –

• Photoelectric Smoke Detector

• Ionization Smoke Detector

• Combination Smoke Detector

Market Segment By Application –

• Residential

• Commercial

• Public Places

