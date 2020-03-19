Smart Shoes Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Global Smart Shoes Market is set for another strong year of growth. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding key players operating in the market & their future strategies.”

According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Shoes market will register a 21.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 238 million by 2025, from $ 111.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Shoes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Shoes market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Shoes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Step counting shoes

Positioning shoes

Navigation shoes

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adults

Children

Old People

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nike

Stridalyzer

LiNing

ANDL

Ducere Technologies

Adidas

Under Armour

Yunduo

Daphne

361 sport

Digitsole

Salted Venture

PUMA

B-Shoe

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Shoes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Smart Shoes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Shoes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Shoes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Shoes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Smart Shoes Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Shoes Segment by Type

2.2.1 Step counting shoes

2.2.2 Positioning shoes

2.2.3 Navigation shoes

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Smart Shoes Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Children

2.4.3 Old People

2.5 Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Smart Shoes Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Smart Shoes by Company

3.1 Global Smart Shoes Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Smart Shoes Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Shoes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Smart Shoes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Shoes Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Smart Shoes Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Smart Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Smart Shoes Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Smart Shoes Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Shoes by Regions

4.1 Smart Shoes by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Shoes Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Shoes by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Shoes Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Smart Shoes Distributors

10.3 Smart Shoes Customer

11 Global Smart Shoes Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Shoes Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Shoes Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Smart Shoes Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Smart Shoes Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Smart Shoes Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Smart Shoes Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Nike

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.1.3 Nike Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Nike Latest Developments

12.2 Stridalyzer

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.2.3 Stridalyzer Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Stridalyzer Latest Developments

12.3 LiNing

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.3.3 LiNing Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 LiNing Latest Developments

12.4 ANDL

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.4.3 ANDL Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 ANDL Latest Developments

12.5 Ducere Technologies

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.5.3 Ducere Technologies Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Ducere Technologies Latest Developments

12.6 Adidas

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.6.3 Adidas Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Adidas Latest Developments

12.7 Under Armour

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.7.3 Under Armour Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Under Armour Latest Developments

12.8 Yunduo

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.8.3 Yunduo Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Yunduo Latest Developments

12.9 Daphne

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.9.3 Daphne Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Daphne Latest Developments

12.10 361 sport

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.10.3 361 sport Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 361 sport Latest Developments

12.11 Digitsole

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.11.3 Digitsole Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Digitsole Latest Developments

12.12 Salted Venture

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.12.3 Salted Venture Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Salted Venture Latest Developments

12.13 PUMA

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.13.3 PUMA Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 PUMA Latest Developments

12.14 B-Shoe

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Smart Shoes Product Offered

12.14.3 B-Shoe Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 B-Shoe Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

