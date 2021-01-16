Smart Ring Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2027

A smart ring is a wearable electronic device capable of connecting with smart devices such as smartphones and tablets. The basic function of a smart ring is to receive notifications that are conducted from the users’ smartphones for calls, messages, as well as other apps. However, these rings are now used for various other applications including health and online payments, fitness tracking, access control and information sharing, user identification, among others.

The rising adoption of smartphones worldwide coupled with increasing tech-savvy population is the key drive propelling the growth of smart rings market. Further, smart rings market growth is fueled by the increasing trend toward contact-less payment and growing health awareness among the users’. The players operating in the smart rings market are constantly focusing on the development of advanced smart rings integrated with features such as security as well as personal access control.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart ring market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart ring market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart ring in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart ring market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Smart ring companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

e-Senses B.V. (Helios ring)

Fujitsu Ltd.

Jakcom Technology Co., Ltd

Kerv Wearables Ltd.

McLear Ltd.(NFC Ring)

Motiv Inc.

Nimb Inc.

Origami Group Limited (ORII Ring)

Oura

Ringly, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the smart ring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all four regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart ring market in these regions.

