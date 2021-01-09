Smart Retail Market Trends, Technology, Key Players Google, Cisco Systems, Verifone, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft, Intellivision, NXP Semiconductors, Intel

The Global Smart Retail Market is the primary factors driving the growth of smart retail market are the increasing adoption of smartphones, growing need for better customer Application and emerging new technologies that are creating new revenues for retailers.

Decreasing cost of electronic components and rising demand for high quality retail Application is primarily expected to drive the growth of this market.

Increase in investment in retail industry owing to the emergence of leading technologies such as smart beacons and IoT is witnessed to create an opportunity for the growth of this market. Security and privacy concerns along high maintenance of advanced computing technologies hinder the growth of this market.

Geographically, North America region dominated the market in 2017 with highest market share owing to the customers need for sophisticated and efficient retail Application along with the need for high living standards.