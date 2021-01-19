Smart Reefer Container Market research studies industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Smart Reefer Container by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services); Technology (GPS, Cellular, Long Range Wide Area Network, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), Others); Reefer (10GP, 20GP, 40GP, 40HQ, 45HQ); Industry Vertical (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Military and Defense, Others);- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the smart reefer conatiner market is estimated to reach US$ 1,665.35 Mn by 2027 from US$ 823.81 Mn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Digitalization of Shipping Coupled with Supportive Initiatives from Stakeholders is Expected to Propel the Installation of Smart Reefer Containers

The US Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has anticipated the requirement of food production to grow by ~70 % by 2050, owing to the continuous increase in the global population. With the projected global population of 9.2 Bn by 2050, the need for essential food transport facilities will also increase. For instance, the rising population in regions such as Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America; the demand for fresh vegetables, fruits, and other perishable commodities has also increased. These regions offer a potential opportunity to the market for smart reefer container businesses. With the growing spending capacity of the people in these regions, the demand for better quality food has also increased.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ORBCOMM Inc., Wireless Links Inc., Traxens, Globe Tracker, ApS, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Nexxiot AG, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., AikSphere Technologies Inc., Tracker Systems, Inc., Thermo King Corporation, Arviem AG, Sealand

Download PDF Sample: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007925/

The report on the area of Smart Reefer Container by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Smart Reefer Container Market.

Moreover, in the US and Europe, consumer demand for healthy food products is increasing. Additionally, the shipping companies are witnessing a trend of movement towards containerized shipments of food than conventional break-bulk. For instance, it is noticed that the trade for bananas has now shifted towards containers, which was previously preferred in break-bulk. Thus, the growth in demand for better quality food products is expected to influence the smart reefer deployment.

The global smart reefer container market is segmented into five major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. Europe is the largest exporter of food & and beverages throughout the globe. Therefore, an increase in the production capacity of food products, it has raised the requirement for the cold storage capacity for further transportation and maintenance. Furthermore, the IT spending of the organizations in Europe is high, which is expected to support the growth of the smart reefer container during the forecast period. Also, the continuous investment in leveraging the benefits of AI and machine learning towards facilitating efficient incident management and automation has fueled the market growth, especially among developed economies such as North America and Europe.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The report segments the global smart reefer container market as follows:

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Offerings

Hardware Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Humidity Sensors Gas Sensors Position Sensors Others

Software

Service

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Technology

GPS

Cellular

Long Range Wide Area Network

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Reefer

10GP

20GP

40GP

40HQ

45HQ

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By End-User Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Military & Defense

Others

Global Smart Reefer Container Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Access This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007925/

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Chemical, Food, Automotive and Defence.

Contact Us

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

The Insight Partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/