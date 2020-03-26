Smart Railways Market: In-Depth Smart Railways Market Research Report 2019–2027

Smart Railways Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Smart Railways is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Smart Railways in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Smart Railways Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Key Segments Covered
- By Offering Type
- Devices & Components
- Rail Sensors
- Video Surveillance Cameras
- Smart Cards
- Networking & Connectivity Devices (Router, Wi-Fi, Switches, etc.)
- Others (Multimedia Displays)
- Services
- Professional Services
- Cloud Services
- Integration Services
- Solutions
- Passenger Information System (PIS)
- Railway Traffic Management System (RTMS)
- Advanced Security Management System
- Smart Ticketing System (STS)
- Rail Operations Management System
- Rail Communication & Networking Systems
- Others (Rail Analytics System and Freight Information System)
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Nordic
- BENELUX
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- ABB Group
- Indra Sistemas, S.A.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Alstom S.A.
- Siemens AG
- IBM Corporation
- General Electric Co.
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Ansaldo STS
