Smart Phone or Tablet Games Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Netmarble

Smart Phone or Tablet Games Global Market Report 2020 consists of sales of video games played on smart phones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net etc.), sponsorships and sales of merchandise. The market is segmented into various gaming genres such as shooting, action, sports, role-playing, adventure, racing, fighting, strategy and others.

The global smart phone/tablet games market was valued at about $15.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $23.46 billion at a CAGR of 11.0% through 2022.

Top Leading Companies Mentioned are: Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Netmarble.

Markets Covered: 1) By Game Type: Shooter, Action, Sports Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Others 2) By Application: Ios User, Android User

The Smart Phone or Tablet Games Global Market Briefing Report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. The market size section gives the Smart Phone or Tablet Games market revenues, covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market. Market segmentations break down the key sub sectors which make up the market. The regional breakdowns section gives the size of the market geographically. Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in the last three years are identified. The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the Smart Phone or Tablet Games market and suggests approaches.

This independent 200 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Smart Phone or Tablet Games market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Smart Phone or Tablet Games in these regions, from 2013 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia, Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Oceania.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Smart Phone or Tablet Games market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Smart Phone or Tablet Games market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

The smartphone/tablet games market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The APAC market is the largest market for smartphone/tablet Games and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphones/tablets in the market, the smartphones/tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing. The new affordable gaming mobile/tablet devices are better than the previous generation devices in terms of cost and performance that makes the games run in better FRP (Frames Per Second) providing an enhanced gaming experience. For example, many Chinese smartphones have entered into the market under $500 range which are offering technologically advanced gaming experience like Xiomi Mi 8 Pro ($469), Xiomi Mi 8 ($389), Xiomi Pocophone F1 ($319), Honor 9 ($320) and others.

The major roadblock to this booming industry is the illegal downloads and pirated versions of the games, thereby causing serious concerns for the original developers of the game. The revenue loss is significantly high due to illegal downloads, as people never pay to the original developers of the game. For example, Subway Surfers, one of the most popular games may have lost close to $91 million due to pirated versions.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2018 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Smart Phone or Tablet Games on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Smart Phone or Tablet Games Market and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Smart Phone or Tablet Games Market.

