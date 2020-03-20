Smart Pet Collar Industry 2025-Supply, Trend, Market Share, Growth and Demand Forecast Report

Smart Pet Collar Industry studies a tech-enabled collar that can help track the activity and location of the pet. Smart pet collars can also be used for training purposes. Smart Collar tracks various parameters for your dog including GPS, temperature, and a buzzer for location.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their Shipment units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in Shipment turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Smart Pet Collar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.2% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2025, from 290 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart Pet Collar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Smart Pet Collar Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Garmin

Whistle (Tagg)

FitBark

Petsafe

Tractive

PetPace

Loc8tor

Marco Polo

Gibi Technologies Inc

WÜF

Nuzzle

LINK AKC

KYON

Market Segment by Type covers:

GPS Based

Radio Based

Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Tracking

Training

Monitoring

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Smart Pet Collar Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Smart Pet Collar Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Smart Pet Collar, with sales, revenue, and price of Smart Pet Collar, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Smart Pet Collar, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Smart Pet Collar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Smart Pet Collar sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

