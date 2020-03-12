Smart Parking Market is expected to reach US$ 1,462.3 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.7%

Global smart parking systems market is expected to grow from US$ 398.6 million in 2016 to US$ 1462.3 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2020 and 2025.

North America, being a technologically advanced region along with high number vehicle population and congestion in cities, has witnessed highest adoptions of smart parking systems by government & municipalities of various cities. Europe is the second largest adopter of smart parking systems, while APAC region with growing urbanization and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region globally.

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Amano McGann, Inc.

Smart Parking Ltd.

Urbiotica

Skidata AG

Swarco AG

Parkmobile, LLC

Nedap N.V

Kapsch

Xerox Corp.

The smart parking systems market report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by parking site, components and end-user industry. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By end-user vertical transport facilities sector accounted for the largest share of the smart parking systems market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart parking systems market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current smart parking systems market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in smart parking systems market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable implementation of smart parking technology in different end – users segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for smart parking systems. The region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global smart parking system market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the smart parking systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the current and future impact of the five forces namely: bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants and degree of competition

