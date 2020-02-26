Smart Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Exhibits Huge Growth by Top Key Players 3M, Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., Point Five Packaging, LLC, Mocon Denmark Holding ApS, others

An entire Smart Packaging Market report can be primarily categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. Each of these topics is carefully researched and analysed in detail for framing a comprehensive Smart Packaging market research report. The report carries out the studies about the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players.

The well-established Key players in the market are: 3M, Sealed Air, Bemis Company, Inc., Point Five Packaging, LLC, Mocon Denmark Holding ApS, Praxair Technology, Inc., Amcor plc, Avery Dennison Corporation, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Stora Enso, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., American Thermal Instruments, Crown, Ampacet Corporation, Multisorb, Timestrip UK Ltd., ULMA Group, WestRock Company, UPM, others

Smart Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Interactive Packaging, Controlled Permeability Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging), Packaging Technology (Indicators, Sensors, Data Carriers), Packaging Functionality (Protection, Containment, Communication, Convenience), End Use Vertical (Food, Beverage, Healthcare, Personal Care, Automotive, Logistics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Smart packaging market is expected to be witnessing market growth at a potential rate of 6.58% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, with this growth giving rise to the market reaching an estimated valuation of USD 48.63 billion by the end of the above-mentioned forecast period. This rising market value is analysed and the major factors are provided in the market insights which can provide greater information for the user to strategically base their business models on.

Smart packaging is the collection of advanced packaging methods and integration of various innovative technological methods that are applicable in packaging of contents that are sensitive in nature and require better traceability, and solutions that can extend the overall shelf life of the contents in an efficient manner. These packaging solutions enable the consumers to gather greater information on the quality and freshness of the contents helping improve the convenience and safety levels.

Increasing demands for temperature controlled packaging solutions from the food & beverages and pharmaceutical industries due to their temperature sensitive contents, high awareness rate amongst the global population regarding the importance of maintaining food safety & quality and a number of technologically advanced innovations presented by the major market players are expected to enhance the growth potential for smart packaging market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Although, one of the major restricting factors associated with the smart packaging market are its high costs of implementation and production initially. This factor is acting as a major restraint for the market’s growth. Lack of awareness amongst the various consumers which is resulting in lack of preference for these smart solutions, this factor is expected to hinder the market’s growth in the above-mentioned forecasted period.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Smart Packaging Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

