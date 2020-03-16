Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2018 – 2025

Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025 to reach USD 28 Billion. Integrated software applications offering complete business visibility, inventory optimization, and supply synchronization with demand & manufacturing are smart and mobile supply chain solutions. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions incorporate functions including the supply, procurement, manufacturing, storage, transport and sale of information, materials and financial flows in full. Through enhanced client experience and cost optimization, the solutions aim to achieve a competitive edge. Smart and mobile solutions in the supply chain are important because effective solutions to the supply chain can improve service, reduce costs and boost revenues. The idea for smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions came from the pragmatic perspective of deviations from the manufacturing environment such as higher production prices, shorter product life cycles and reduced production base resource requirements.

Increasing industrial automation demand is a key factor which will drive the Industry for smart and mobile supply chain solutions. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the Industry will also benefit from a rapid increase in e-commerce activity. In addition, the Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry is driven by growing storage demand, coupled with the need to cut order backlog and missing vessels. However, a lack of scalability of the infrastructure and system is a major impediment to the Industry.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085503

In 2018, North America contributed most to the smart & mobile Industry of the supply chain. This expansion is largely attributed to the increasing adoption of smart and mobile solutions between small-and medium-sized enterprises and large companies to manage goods and services flow in an efficient way. Europe is a leading global Industry for intelligent and mobile supply chain management solutions, due to increasing awareness of the advantages of intelligent solutions. The smart and mobile supply chain management solutions Industry in Europe is pushed by advancing technology coupled with significant cost reduction. In the European Industry of intelligent and mobile supply chain management solutions, it is estimated that the forecast period will grow by 10.3percent at CAGR. The SOP segment is expected to account for a major portion of the European Industry in smart and mobile supply chain solutions, whereas the MES segments are expected to grow at a remarkable pace of growth in the forecast period. The SOP segment is expected to represent an important part of the smart and mobile supply chain management solutions Industry.

Industry expansion in APAC will drive the world Industry. In the forecast period, China, Japan and India are expected to play a significant role in the global Industry with revenues from the region. In Asia Pacific, companies are currently implementing smart & mobile solutions for supply chain management. The region is worsening the adoption of devices like GPS and RFID. The Industry for intelligent supply chain solutions leads to improved efficiency and customer satisfaction. RFID is used for example to reduce the supply chain’s surplus inventory and increase the visibility of the product.

Major market players in Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions IBM Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc., SAP SE, Manhattan Associates, Inc., Epicor Software Corp., GT Nexus Inc., Oracle Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Kewill Systems Plc., and Other Company Profile is provided as per client requirement.

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry Segmentation:

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry Overview, By Solution

*Transportation Management Systems (TMS)

*Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

*Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

*Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

*Sourcing and Procurement

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10085503

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry, By Enterprise Size

*Small Enterprises

*Medium Enterprises

*Large Enterprises

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry, By Industry

*Third Party Logistics (3PL)

*Retail & Consumer Goods

*IT & Telecom

*Commercial

*Manufacturing

*Energy & Utilities

*Healthcare

*BFSI

*Government

*Transportation & Logistics

*Others

Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Industry Overview, by Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

*By product type

*By End User/Applications

*By Technology

*By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

*Market Growth Opportunities

*Leading Market Players

*Market Size and Growth Rate

*Market Growth Drivers

*Company Market Share

*Market Trends and Technological

The Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Smart & Mobile supply chain solutions Market before evaluating its possibility.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

Read More: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/smart-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-market/10085503

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-(347)-627-0064