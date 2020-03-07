Smart Mirror to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2027

In this report, the global Smart Mirror market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

increasing demand for the smart mirror in major shopping outlets & malls and government regulations mandating installation of ‘camera display mirrors’ in light motor vehicles in some countries across the globe. Also, increasing the popularity of smart mirror among individuals with highly busy work schedules, changing lifestyle, and increasing affluent population, mostly in countries in developed regions of the world. This, in turn, is fueling the growth of the smart mirror market. However, factors such as high implementation cost of the smart mirror and low and lack of awareness among people regarding smart mirror technology are expected to deter market growth.

In this report, the global smart mirror market is segmented by component, application, and region. By component, smart mirror market is segmented into sensors, display, camera and others. Displays have been estimated to be the dominant segment of the global smart mirror market in 2015.

Smart Mirror Market by Component:

Sensors

Displays

Camera

Others (Mic, Speaker, and Communication devices)

Smart Mirror Market by Application:

Automotive Sector

Consumer & Residential

Healthcare

Retail Sector & Advertising

By application, consumer & residential segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 12.9% over 2016–2022, due to increasing adoption of new & innovative technologies in the smart mirror industry by various smart mirror manufacturers across the globe.

Among all the regions, Europe has been estimated to dominate the market with over 40% market share in 2015 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the introduction of favorable regulations by the government in several countries in this region. The smart mirror markets in North America is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Smart Mirror Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges in the smart mirror market

Latest innovations and key developments in the market

Analysis of business strategies of major players

Smart Mirror market estimates and forecast

