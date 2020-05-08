Smart Mirror Market 2019 Emerging Trend and Advancement Outlook 2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Smart Mirror including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Smart Mirror investments from 2019 till 2025.

Smart mirror market was valued at $1,750.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $4,118.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2025.

A smart mirror is an advanced mirror incorporated with technologies such as sensors, cameras, displays, and connectivity equipment. These mirrors are majorly used in various industry verticals such as automotive, retail, residential, healthcare, and others. The functions of smart mirrors can differ depending on their utility. For instance, in the residential sector, it can be used for recognizing people, talking to them, and learn an individual’s habits as a part of a smart home. In addition, in the automotive sector, smart mirrors can be used as side-view and rearview mirrors for enhanced safety purposes.

Key players cited in the report: Japan Display, Gentex Corporation, Magna International, Samsung Electronics, Murakami Kaimeido, Seura, … Companies And Other.

Product Segments of the Smart Mirror Market on the basis of Types are:

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Segments of the Smart Mirror Market on the basis of Application are:

Automotive

Healthcare

Residential

Others

Regional Segments Analysis:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the global Smart Mirror market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Smart Mirror market size analysis for the review period 2014-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Smart Mirror market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Smart Mirror market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Smart Mirror report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

