SMART MICROWAVE OVEN MARKET 2020 BY GLOBAL PLAYERS ELECTROLUX, WHIRLPOOL, GE(HAIER), BOSCH, GALANZ

Smart Microwave Oven market in USA is Electrolux, as the largest player in the market product about 12% in 2015 of Smart Microwave Oven and made 10.36% of revenue share in 2015. Whirlpool followed as second product about 1% in 2015 but more than 10% of revenue share in 2015.

Growth in market demand remained at around 10%. And the competition within the Smart Microwave Oven industry has a trend to be intensifying. There is more and more player into this market and the price of product will decrease.

Carolina is a major consumption area of Smart Microwave Oven and consumes about 15.88% of Smart Microwave Oven. New York followed consumes about 11.24% of Smart Microwave Oven. Ohio is a major production place of Smart Microwave Oven and produces about 52.88% of Smart Microwave Oven. Wisconsin Region followed produces about 14.15% of Smart Microwave Oven.

As more and more intense competition within the industry the price of Smart Microwave Oven is decrease in past few years.

Through the above research we tend to believe that Electrolux and Whirlpool are the most important player in the market and will occupy a major share of the market in the future. The competition in will become more intense, other companies will play more and more important roles in the future.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Electrolux

• Whirlpool

• GE(Haier)

• Bosch

• Galanz

• Midea

• Panasonic

• …

Market Segment By Type –

• Grill Microwave Oven

• Convection Microwave Oven

• Microwave/Light-wave Oven

• Others

Market Segment By Application –

• Household User

• Business User

A microwave oven, commonly referred to as a microwave, is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave spectrum. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Smart Microwave Oven heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25–38 mm (1–1.5 inches) of a homogenous (high water content) food item; food is more evenly heated throughout (except in heterogeneous, dense objects) than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

