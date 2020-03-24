Smart Manufacturing Market: Taiwanese In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application

Market Analysis Research Report on “Development of the Taiwanese Smart Manufacturing Industry” has been added to orbis research database.

Over the years, Taiwan’s government has proposed a slew of initiatives supporting smart manufacturing development; for instance, it launched smart automation initiative since 2011; proposed the Productivity 4.0 in 2015, and 5+2 Industrial Transformation Plan in 2016 in the hope of spurring the smart manufacturing development through the implementation of Smart Machinery Industry Promotion Project. This report provides an overview of Taiwanese government’s smart manufacturing initiatives and strategies for the period 2011-2018; provides key players of the supply chain and their nascent developments from system, service, and equipment & device perspectives; examines the industry’s shortage and demand in both domestic and overseas markets.

Companies covered

ABB, Accenture Plc, Acer, ADLink, AdvanTech, Advantech-LNC, AIDC, AirTAC, AmCAD, AnCAD, Anten, Apex, Applied Materials, Ares, Aspen Technology, AutoDesk, Avalue, Axiomtek, Basso, Beckhoff, Bosch, Cadmen, Chinfong, CIM Force, Cimatron, Cisco, Contrel, Daihen, DAS, Dassault, Delta, Denso, Digiwin, DigiwinSoft, Dingey, EGAP, Emerson, Epson, Etron, Evermore, Fabless, FANUC, Fanuc, FFG, FHI, Foxconn, Foxnum, Freescale, FS-Tech, Fujitsu Limited, Gallant Precision, GE, Genesis, Goodwaycnc, Harmonic Drive, Hiwin, Hiwinmikro, HoHua Electronic, Honeywell, Hoyetek, IAC, IBM, IEI, III, Imes, InfoChamp, iTEC, ITRI, Jiuchung, Kenmec, Kingroup Systems Corporation, Kotec, KUKA, LiMing, LongTai, Mi, MIC, MIRDC, Mirle, MiTAC, Mitsubishi, Moci, Motorcon, MOXA, Nexcom, Panasonic, pinSea, Pixart, Planet, PMC, PTC, Rockwell, Rockwell Automation, SAP, Schneider Electric, SEYI, Shihlink Electric, Shinewave, Shuz Tung, Siemens, Staubil, Sunshine, SunshinePV, Sunspring, Synergy, Syntec, Syscom, Systex, Teco, Toes Opto-mechatronics, Tong Dean, TongTai, Top-in, Toshiba, TPI, TTRI, Unicom, Advantech, UniD, Unimicron, Unitech, USUN Technology, Utechzone, Victor Taichung Machinery, Vigor Electronic, Werum Software & Systems, Yaskawa, Yazaki, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, YouThought, YunTech

List of Topics

Overview of Taiwan’s government initiatives for smart manufacturing for the period 2011-2018 such as A-PLUS, Productivity 4.0 policy, 5+2 industrial transformation plan, smart machinery promotion project

Smart manufacturing supply chain and ecosystem, and major players from academia and industry sectors as well as legal entities

Shortage of Taiwan’s smart manufacturing on the way to Industry 4.0 from service app, information control, and manufacturing device perspectives.

A MIC’s research designed to identify the local demand for smart manufacturing and major findings are included

