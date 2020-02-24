Smart Locks Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon

This Smart Locks Market report is like a pre-assessment report which will help the clients to understand the market more profoundly. The report plays host to a characteristic assessment of the application range of the Smart Locks Market t examination. The Smart Locks Market report gives crucial data about the market elements which affects the market development rate.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers in the United States and Europe are major leaders in the international market for Smart Lock. Chinese manufacturers are immature in technology. There is a large space in the Chinese market, and there is a big gap between international and local brands. With the development of China’s smart lock production technology, its share in the global Smart Lock market will continue to increase, and its competitiveness in the global market will gradually improve.

The global smart lock market is estimated at $ 16.3 billion by 2028. The phenomenal annual growth rate is 60.5%. Increasing adoption of connected home solutions and the need to establish connectivity in all the electronic devices in the user’s home is one of the main trends that accelerate the Smart Lock Market growth due to the increasing penetration of smart homes.

This Smart Lock Market Report Focuses On Top Manufacturers In Global Market:

ASSA ABLOY, Samsung, Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands), MIWA Lock, Master Lock (Fortune Brands), Guangdong Be-Tech, Adel, August, Honeywell, Jiangmen Keyu Intelligence, Tenon, Locstar, Probuck, Guangdong Level Intelligent Lock

Allegion, Kwikset (Spectrum Brands) and Master Lock (Fortune Brands) are the USA market leader. And just like ASSA ABLOY, Allegion continues to acquire peer companies to occupy more market share. In the Korean market, Samsung and ASSA ABLOY are the market masters. In Japan, MIWA Lock has absolute market share. August is a new enterprise in USA. In the future, August lock will be a strong contender.

Smart Lock Market Segment

Smart Lock Market, by Lock Type:

Deadbolts

Lever Handles

Padlocks

Other Locks (Knob locks, rim/mortise locks and rim cylinders, and rim latch locks)

Smart Lock Market, by Communication Protocol

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Other Protocols (Zigbee, Z-Wave, Thread, and NFC, among others)

Smart Lock Market, by Vertical

Commercial

Residential

Institution & Government

Industrial

The industry is expected to see significant opportunities for growth, especially in cloud-based lock / unlock management solutions, due to the emergence of innovative locking mechanisms through core clocks, smartphones, tablets and other portable devices and the introduction of integrated connectivity. Adoption of sophisticated key less access devices compared to emerging economies is relatively mainstream in mature markets such as the US and Europe. Lack of end-user awareness and price sensitivity are two major barriers to the widespread adoption of these devices in developing country markets. However, as awareness among people increases as the adoption of niche technology products increases, Smart Lock are increasing steadily in Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan and China.

By region, the Global Smart Lock Technologies Market can be categorized as North America, Central and South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, the Middle East and Africa.

