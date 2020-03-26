Smart Lighting Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

The Smart Lighting market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint. The report segments the market on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW), and these have been estimated in terms of revenue (USD billion). In addition, the report segments the market based on the component type, which include relays, controllable breakers, sensors, switch actuators, dimmer actuators and others. By lighting types, the market is segmented into LED lamps, fluorescent lamp, compact fluorescent lamp, high intensity discharge lamp and others. It also segments the market on the basis of application as commercial & industrial, residential, outdoor lighting, public & government buildings and others. All these segments have also been estimated on the basis of geography in terms of revenue (USD billion).

For better understanding of the smart lighting market, we have given a detailed analysis of the supply chain. A detailed Porter’s five forces analysis has been given for a better understanding of the intensity of the competition present in the market. Furthermore, the study comprises a market attractiveness analysis, where the applications are benchmarked based on their market scope, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis of various industry participants. The key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and the recent developments in the field of smart lighting. Major market participants profiled in this report include Honeywell International Inc., Legrand SA, Lutron Electronics Company Inc., Osram Licht AG and Royal Philips N.V among others.

Smart Lighting Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Smart Lighting Market: By Component

Relays

Controllable Breakers

Sensors

Switch Actuators

Dimmer Actuators

Others

Smart Lighting Market: By Lighting Type

LED Lamps

Fluorescent Lamp

Compact Fluorescent Lamp

High Intensity Discharge Lamp

Others

Smart Lighting Market: By Application

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Outdoor Lighting

Public & Government Buildings

Others

The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

