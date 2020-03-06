Smart Labels Market 2020 Growing Demand, Leading Manufacturers, Components, Investment Opportunities and Forecast 2025

The Smart Labels Market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research Smart Labels Market report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, v structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company.

Smart Labels are used to provide instantaneous details about the particular product used by various end users such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, logistics among others. These labels helps the end user for providing real time information about the product and it can also be used for checking the authenticity of the product. The major driver of the smart label market is its reliability and easy real time tracking of the product details which will drive the market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players : Muehlbauer Holding Ag & Co.,Thinfilm Electronics, SATO Holdings, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Smartrac N.V.,Metra Blansko, Advantech U.S., Alien Technology Inc., Avery Dennison, CCL Industries Inc., Graphic Label, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., Others

The proposed report presents the market estimates and forecast during the forecast period, along with respective compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment and regional distribution during the forecast period.

Smart labels market is segmented on the basis of application into electronics & IT asset, equipment, retail & inventory tracking, pallets, perishable goods, and others. In 2015, the retail & inventory tracking segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment. The perishable goods segment is projected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Changes in temperature, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and other environmental factors could degrade the quality of the perishable goods; therefore, smart labels, especially sensing labels, are preferred heavily in the food & beverages and healthcare industries.

Asia-Pacific to play a key role in the market for smart labels

On the basis of key regions, the market for smart labels is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The low labor costs, excellent industrialization, a huge scope for FDI, emerging economic conditions, and an excellent hold on industries such as automotive, retail, manufacturing, construction, and healthcare have played a key role in the growth of the market for smart labels in the Asia-Pacific region.

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market for smart labels such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market for smart labels.

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

Market Segments: Cognitive Radio Market

By Type

Near Field Communication (NFC) Tags

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Labels

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Labels

Others

By Application

Inventory Management

Perishable Goods

Packaging

Others

By End-User

Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region (tentative)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

South-East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South America

Brazil

Key Stakeholders

Subcomponent Manufacturers

Communication Equipment Manufacturers

Technology Support Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Software Service Providers

Regulatory Authorities

Research and Innovation Organizations

Technocrats

Suppliers and Distributors

Other Channel Partners

Quality Control Organizations

Environmental Authorities

