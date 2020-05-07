Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Top Manufacturers (Rain Bird, The Toro, Hunter, Netafim, Hydropoint Data, Baseline Inc., alsense, Galcon etc.), Technology, Irrigation Type & Forecast to 2026

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market 2020: This report provides a basic overview of the industry, including its definition, applications and Smart Irrigation Controllers Industry manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international and major industry top key players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, product analysis, manufacturing, and market shares of each company.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics, the cost structure is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Smart Irrigation Controllers industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The Various definitions and classification of the industry, applications of the industry and chain structure are given. The present market situation and prospects of the sector also have been examined. Additionally, prime strategic activities in the market, which includes product developments, mergers, and acquisitions, partnerships etc. are discussed.

The Top Companies Analyzed

• Rain Bird Corporation

• The Toro Company

• Hunter Industries

• Netafim

• Hydropoint Data Systems

• Baseline Inc.

• Calsense

• …

No. of Report Pages: 119

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

…

The years considered to estimate the market size of the Smart Irrigation Controllers are as follows:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019-2025

Major Points of Table and Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

…

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue 2014-2025

…

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Production by Manufacturers

…

4 Smart Irrigation Controllers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production Market Share by Regions

…

5 Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption by Regions

…

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production by Type

6.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue by Type

…

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Breakdown Dada by Application

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Rain Bird Corporation

8.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation Company Details

…

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production Forecast 2019-2025

…

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Smart Irrigation Controllers Consumption Forecast by Regions

…

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

…

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

…

13 Key Findings in the Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

…

Some List of Tables and Figures

1. Figure Smart Irrigation Controllers Product Picture

2. Table Smart Irrigation Controllers Key Market Segments in This Study

3. Table Key Manufacturers Smart Irrigation Controllers Covered in This Study

4. Table Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size Growth Rate by Type 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)

5. Figure Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production Market Share 2014-2025

6. Figure Weather-based Controllers Product Picture

7. Table Major Manufacturers of Weather-based Controllers

8. Figure Sensor-based Controllers Product Picture

9. Table Major Manufacturers of Sensor-based Controllers

10. Table Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Size Growth Rate by Application 2019-2025 (K Units)

11. Figure Farms

12. Figure Orchard

13. Figure Greenhouses

14. Figure Sports Grounds

15. Figure Turfs & Landscapes

16. Figure Others

17. Figure Smart Irrigation Controllers Report Years Considered

18. Figure Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Revenue 2014-2025 (Million US$)

19. Figure Global Smart Irrigation Controllers Production 2014-2025 (K Units)

20. …

