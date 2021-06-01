SMART IRRIGATION CONTROLLERS MARKET 2020 ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY, LATEST INNOVATION, LEADING PLAYERS: RAIN BIRD CORPORATION, THE TORO COMPANY, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, NETAFIM, HYDROPOINT DATA SYSTEMS

The Global Smart Irrigation Controllers market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Smart irrigation controllers is a smart irrigation controller or timer has built-in water saving features including a sensor to adjust to the optimal sprinkler run time based on the local weather conditions.

Innovation in communication and use of novel methods to trend in the global market. The high cost of the smart irrigation controllers can hinder the growth of the market.

Based on type, the global smart irrigation controllers market is segmented

into sensors, flow meters and smart detection systems.

Based on end users, the global smart irrigation controllers market is segmented into farms, orchard, greenhouses, sports grounds and turfs & landscapes.

Based on region the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America has the largest share in the market in 2017.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Baseline, Calsense, Galcon, Rachio and Weathermatic.

Research Methodology

The Market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data type such as government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data type.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, Market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their Market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected Market growth rate.

The Market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Product Supplier,

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

