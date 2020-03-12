Global Smart Hospitality Market How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement | Frontdesk, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation,

The Smart Hospitality Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. The global Smart Hospitality market report also contains the drivers and restrains for the market that are derived from SWOT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the several key players and brands that are driving the market are by systemic company profiles. The Smart Hospitality Market Report also provides an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by Market currently, and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period of time.

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

Complete study compiled with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for FREE Sample Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-smart-hospitality-market

Topmost Leading Key Players in this report:

Control4Corporation,

Guestline,

Cloudbeds,

Frontdesk

NEC Corporation,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

IBM Corporation,

Cisco, Siemens,

Schneider Electric,

Johnson Controls,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Oracle, Infor,

Winhotel Solution SL,

BuildingIQ,

WiSuite,

Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd.,

SAMSUNG,

BLAZON HOTELS

Competitive Analysis

Global smart hospitality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart hospitality market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart hospitality market are

Segmentation: Global Smart Hospitality Market

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.

In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.

Premium Insights of the report

This Smart Hospitality report provides information related to production, Market growth, competitive landscape and market trends Each player profiled in the Research report is studied on the basis of the SWOT analysis, their products, value, capacity and other vital factors

The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global market which include CAGR, value, volume and revenue

The statistical information provided in the report serves as a powerful tool to get a clear and quick understanding of the Smart Hospitality market progress in the past few and coming years.

Research Methodology: Global Smart Hospitality Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Report Content 220 Tables And 60 Figures| Get Full TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-smart-hospitality-market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]