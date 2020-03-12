Global Smart Hospitality Market : Know what are the Booming Reasons in 2020 | Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle,

Smart Hospitality Market Research Report provides in-depth information and professional study 2020-2027 of Smart Hospitality Industry. This Report is segmented into Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions. Smart Hospitality market report also shares details of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and production value with some important factor that can lead to market growth. Different points covered in this report are market overview, Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application, Volume, Value, Sales Price, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin.

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation, Cisco, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.

Smart hospitality refers to the integration of technology such as automated software and smart solutions for hospitality. It is widely used in hotels and cruises. It helps to reduce the cost and also improves the efficiency of staff and gives a unique experience to the guest so that they want to come again. It helps the guest in the selection of rooms, type and number of their choice, room entertainment systems as well as internet features. It is being adopted extensively on a global scale. It helps to enhance the guest experience which boosts the revenue of the company.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market

Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market

Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market

South America

North America

Asia and Pacific region

Middle east and Africa

Europe

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

