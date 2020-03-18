2020 Smart Home Security Industry (Independent Homes, Apartments, Condominiums) Analysis and Forecast Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Smart Home Security Systems Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The smart home security systems market consists of sales of smart home security devices and related services. Smart home security devices can be connected to Wi-Fi and accessed from anywhere using smartphones, smartwatch or voice. The security devices produced includes devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, smart locks, smart detectors, and others. This market does not include the installation of these devices and/or integration with the home set-up.

The smart home security industry is driven by increasing crime rates across the globe. With the increasing crime rates, the consumers are increasingly focusing on safety and security systems especially in residential areas. Smart home devices such as smart alarms, smart cameras, and smart lockers are being preferred by the households to be more safe and secure. According to home burglary statistics of 2018, 88% of all burglaries are residential in nature and there is 300% possibility of theft in homes without security systems. In 2018, according to a Congressional Research Service report on recent violent crime trends in the United States, violent crime and homicide rates have been increased by 7% and 21% respectively in the US from 2014 to 2016.

Smart Home Security Systems Market Segmentation

Smart Home Security Systems Market By Product:

Smart Alarms Smart Camera and Monitoring System Smart Locks and Sensors Smart Detectors

Smart Home Security Systems Market By Application:

Independent Homes Apartments Condominiums

Smart Home Security Systems Market By Component:

Hardware Software Service

North America was the largest region in the smart home security devices market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The smart home security devices market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Smart Home Security Systems Market Characteristics Smart Home Security Systems Market Size And Growth Smart Home Security Systems Market Segmentation Smart Home Security Systems Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Smart Home Security Systems Market China Smart Home Security Systems Market

Smart Home Security Systems Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Home Security Systems Market Smart Home Security Systems Market Trends And Strategies Smart Home Security Systems Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Smart Home Security Systems Market are

ADT

Amazon

Honeywell International

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology

Frontpoint Security Solutions

