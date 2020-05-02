Smart Home Market Outlook – Warns on Macro Factors| Control4, Crestron and Lutron GL

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title “India Smart Home Market Outlook, 2021”. This report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Smart Home Market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the India Smart Home Market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Control4, Crestron and Lutron GL etc.

Summary

The Smart Home market in India has been witnessing tremendous growth in terms of value as well as volume. Home automation has been considered as a business of rich people few years back and it was all true as the cost of automation was not at all suitable to the pockets of large population in the country. However, even for the people who could have easily afforded the automation solutions, adoption ratio was negligible. The situation has turned around completely and over the last few years, a trend of automation is taking place in the country. With the increasing need of comfort and ease along with rising disposable incomes of people living in metro cities, the market for smart homes have been on the growing path.

According to “India Smart Home Market Outlook, 2021” the smart home market in India has grown significantly in the last three years starting from 2014 to 2017. The smart home market which consists of mainly three segments – Commercial, Hospitality and Residential – has seen a higher adoption ratio of automation in the hospitality sector. The reason is obvious that premium hotels need to provide sophisticated luxuries to their customers. Though the share of commercial segment is very less, it has registered highest growth in the last few years. The residential market on other hand is moving in the upward direction with a standard pace. The other good thing that has happened to the market is the introduction of retrofit automation solutions. Previously, the major drawback for the residential segment was the high price of automation solutions which have now drastically come down with retrofit solutions being available at a price at as low as Rs. 3600.

Moreover in the metro and tier-I cities, new housing schemes are being developed with home automation systems enabled as per the customer’s requirement. Both the hospitality as well as residential market for automation is likely to increase in the future. Control4, Crestron and Lutron GL are amongst the top manufacturers providing automation devices in India. The retrofit solutions are majorly being offered by the bunch of start-ups which have established in the last two years. Silvan Labs, Inoho and Pert are amongst the top automation startups in India. Residential smart home market is expected to grow robustly in the forecasted period, on a condition that awareness for the same should be brought amongst the citizens.

Key Segments

Residential Smart Home

 New/Entire Home Automation

 Retrofit Home Automation

Hospitality Smart Home

 Hotel Exterior & Lobby Market

 Hotel Rooms

Commercial Smart Home

Key Categories

• Lighting

• Blinds

• Hubs/Server

• Entertainment (Audio/Video)

• Security/Access

• Energy Management

• Others

Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of automation solution providers in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Report Scope and Definition

2. Executive Summary

3. India Smart Home Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. Organized vs. Unorganized Market

4. India Organized Smart Home Market

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By City

4.2.2. By Segment

4.2.3. By Application

4.2.4. By Technology

4.3. India Residential Smart Home Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size By Value

4.3.2. New Residential Market

4.3.2.1. New Residential Lighting Market

4.3.2.2. New Residential Blinds Market

4.3.2.3. New Residential Hubs/Server Market

4.3.2.4. New Residential Entertainment Market

4.3.2.5. New Residential Security/Access Control Market

4.3.2.6. New Residential Energy Management Market

4.3.2.7. New Residential Others Market (Smart Sockets and Cabling)

4.3.3. Retro Residential Market

4.2.3.1. Retro Residential Lighting Market

4.2.3.2. Retro Residential Hubs/Server Market

4.2.3.3. Retro Residential Smart Sockets Market

4.2.3.4. Retro Residential Energy Management Market

4.4. India Hospitality Smart Home Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size By Value

4.4.2. Hotel Exterior & Lobby Market (Excluding Hotel Rooms)

4.3.2.1. Hotel Lighting Market

4.3.2.2. Hotel Blinds Market

4.3.2.3. Hotel Central Controlling Unit Market

4.3.2.4. Hotel Entertainment Market

4.3.2.5. Hotel Security/Access Control Market

4.3.2.6. Hotel Ener

….Continued

