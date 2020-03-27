Smart Home Installation Services Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2027 forecast period AutoDeus Technologies, Calix,  Finite Solutions

The smart home installation services are on the rise owing to the growing inclination of population towards smart solutions, including cognitive systems and assistant-embedded devices. Manufacturers and service providers are exploring market potential in smart city initiatives by the governments of different countries. Besides, advanced connectivity technologies and increasing IoT applications in the residential sector provide a positive outlook for the smart home installation services market over the coming years.

The smart home installation services market is anticipated to register rapid growth in the coming years on account of an increasing need for home-monitoring solutions coupled with rising disposable income in the emerging economies. The growing adoption of smart devices and the popularity of smart homes is yet another factor set to fuel market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns remain major challenges for this market and may negatively affect the growth of the smart home installation services market. Nevertheless, developments in the IoT solutions are expected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include AutoDeus Technologies Private Limited (Smartify), Calix, Finite Solutions, Handy, HelloTech, Insteon, Miami Electric Masters, Red River Electric, Rexel, Vivint, Inc.

The “Global Smart Home Installation Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart home installation services market with detailed market segmentation by system, channel and geography. The global smart home installation services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart home installation services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart home installation services market is segmented on the basis of system and channel. Based on system, the market is segmented as smart appliances, home monitoring, lighting control, thermostat and others. On the basis of the channel, the market is segmented as OEM, retailers, e-commerce and professional service providers.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SYSTEM

8. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CHANNEL

9. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. SMART HOME INSTALLATION SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AUTODEUS TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED (SMARTIFY)

11.2. CALIX

11.3. FINITE SOLUTIONS

11.4. HANDY

11.5. HELLOTECH

11.6. INSTEON

11.7. MIAMI ELECTRIC MASTERS

11.8. RED RIVER ELECTRIC

11.9. REXEL

11.10. VIVINT, INC.

12. APPENDIX

