Smart Grid Analytics Market (2020 Edition) – World Market Review and Forecast to 2023 – Siemens Ag, Itron Inc., Autogrid Systems, Inc., Verizon, IBM

The smart grid analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players in the energy and utility end-user sectors. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Smart Grid Analytics Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siemens Ag, Itron Inc., Autogrid Systems, Inc., Verizon, IBM Corporation, Sap Se, Hp Development Company, Lp, Sas Institute Inc., Hitachi Consulting Corporation, Emc Corporation, Infosys Limited, Accenture Plc, Capgemini Se, Oracle Corporation, Amdocs Corporation, And Sensus

The smart grid analytics refer to a subset of Big Data analytics solutions used for analyzing the huge volumes of data generated from the smart grid network that consist of various components including smart meters, automated distribution systems, smart appliances and other sensing equipment in the network. The demand for cost-effective and sustainable power supplies for producers and consumers in the utility sector has led the market for smart grid analytics as over an ever-growing power environment, a massive amount of data is generated by smart meters, sensors, automated dispensing systems, and a variety of other sensing devices.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Analytics to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

With the increasing use of flattening smart meter shipments across mature markets globally, AMI vendors are seeking new revenue streams, and the data analytics space is emerging as an attractive opportunity with its scalable, recurring revenue-based model. With the growing energy needs in developing economies and improved customer service level and utility efficiency, the demand for AMI solutions and services has grown tremendously across the region. The increasing adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) along with the advances in the application of big data analytics is fueling the rapid growth in penetration of information and communication technologies, in grid modernization, has led to the emergence of smart grid analytics solution.

-May 2018: Itron, Inc. signed a contract with Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for a nationwide smart grid deployment, serveing more than 600,000 customers, which will help the utility to improve customer service, drive grid reliability and enable revenue realization.

-June 2017: Swiss firm ABB and IBM, collaborated for a power grid project together that brings ABBs digital offering, ABB Ability, with IBM Watson Internet of Things cognitive capabilities to unlock new value for customers in utilities, industry, transport and infrastructure using artificial intelligence.

