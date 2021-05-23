Smart Greenhouse Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Demand and Top Companies: Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon Build B.V., Greentech Agro, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Company

The New Report “Smart Greenhouse Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population. Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth. On the other side, the rapidly rising vertical farming technology is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Argus Control Systems Limited, 2. Certhon Build B.V., 3. Greentech Agro LLC, 4. Heliospectra AB, 5. International Greenhouse Company, 6. LOGIQS B.V., 7. LumiGrow, Inc., 8. Netafim Limited, 9. Nexus Corporation, 10. Rough Brothers, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Smart Greenhouse market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Smart Greenhouse are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Smart Greenhouse Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Greenhouse market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Smart Greenhouse market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

