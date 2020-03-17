Smart Greenhouse Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2027

The latest Market Research Intellect study on Smart Greenhouse relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Smart Greenhouse market for the forecast period 2020-2027.

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

Within the Smart Greenhouse market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Greenhouse market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Leading Companies Profiled In The Report Include:

– Argus Control Systems Limited

– Certhon Build B.V.

– Greentech Agro LLC

– Heliospectra AB

– International Greenhouse Company

– LOGIQS B.V.

– LumiGrow, Inc.

– Netafim Limited

– Nexus Corporation

– Rough Brothers, Inc.

The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population. Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth. On the other side, the rapidly rising vertical farming technology is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key market developments in the Smart Greenhouse as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Smart Greenhouse are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Smart Greenhouse in the world market

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

Smart Greenhouse Market Segment by Regions, Regional analysis covers: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

