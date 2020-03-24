Smart Greenhouse Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2027

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

Within the Smart Greenhouse market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Greenhouse market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon Build B.V., Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Company, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow, Inc., Netafim Limited, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers, Inc.

The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population. Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth. On the other side, the rapidly rising vertical farming technology is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Smart Greenhouse market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

