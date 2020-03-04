Smart Greenhouse Market with Competitive Analysis, New Business Developments and Top Companies: Argus Control Systems, Certhon Build, Greentech Agro, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse, LOGIQS

Global Smart Greenhouse Market Overview

The smart greenhouses offer self-regulating, micro-climate controlled environment for optimal plant growth. The different climatic conditions such as humidity, temperature, soil moisture, and others inside the greenhouse are monitored continuously. Smart greenhouses are equipped with sensors and actuators as key elements for this purpose. The advent of IoT and connected technologies and key developments by the companies further portray a favorable landscape for the smart greenhouse market in the coming years.

The Global Smart Greenhouse Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Leading Players in the Smart Greenhouse Market: Argus Control Systems Limited, Certhon Build B.V., Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, International Greenhouse Company, LOGIQS B.V., LumiGrow, Inc., Netafim Limited, Nexus Corporation, Rough Brothers, Inc.

Market Dynamics



The smart greenhouse market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as changing consumer preferences leading to the emerging trend of indoor farming along with increased demand for food for the growing population. Also, favorable government regulations and incentives related to smart greenhouse lighting technology are further likely to propel the market growth. On the other side, the rapidly rising vertical farming technology is expected to showcase significant growth opportunities for the smart greenhouse market during the forecast period.

The Smart Greenhouse market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Market Segmentation

The global smart greenhouse market is segmented on the basis of type and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as hydroponic and non-hydroponic. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as HVAC, LED grow lights, irrigation systems, material handling systems, control systems, valves and pumps, sensors and cameras, and others.

Competitive landscape

The Smart Greenhouse Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

Smart Greenhouse Market Segmented by Region/Country: US, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, Central & South America

Points Covered in the Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the global smart greenhouse market report consist of leading competitors functioning in the global market.

The report encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market.

The sales, corporate strategies, and technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.

The driving factors for the growth of the global smart greenhouse market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end users in the industry.

The report also explains critical application areas of the global market to readers/users.

The report undertakes a swot analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the global smart greenhouse market.

The report on the global smart greenhouse market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Smart Greenhouse Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global market.

It also presents an in-depth view of different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market.

The Global Smart Greenhouse Market report provides a five-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market.

It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and sub segments.

