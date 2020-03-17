Smart Glass Market To Enjoy ‘Explosive Growth’ To 2027 | CAGR: 17.2%

Latest market study on “Smart Glass Market to 2027 by Technology (Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC), Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Thermochromic, Photochromic, and Others); Application (Commercial, Residential, Power Generation, Transportation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, The Smart Glass Market is estimated to reach US$ 11.73 Bn by 2027 from US$ 2.85 Bn in 2018. The report includes a key understanding of the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The construction industry is expanding at a steady growth rate in the developed regions across the globe. While on the other hand, in the developing regions, the industry is experiencing a substantial growth rate. Investments in infrastructure construction industry is continuously growing across the globe. The major focus of investments is on the residential sectors as the global population is constantly increasing at an exponential rate, which is demanding more residential spaces. The number of new residential buildings or individual houses rose rapidly over the years in the developed as well as developing nations worldwide. The US infrastructure industry is set to continue relatively fair growth rate during the forecast period which is heavily supported by residential constructions. Similarly, Canada’s New Canada Building Plan is supporting the construction industry in the country and the same is expected to drive the industry in the coming years.

Within the Smart Glass market, various regions are observed to exhibit different growth trends. North America hold the largest share of the total Smart Glass market. While the regions such as Europe and APAC are expected to exhibit high growth along with the increasing growth in industrial and Electronics and Semiconductor sector.

Leading Companies Profiled In The Report Include: AGC, INC., ArtRatio S.L., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Corning Incorporated, GENTEX Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Pleotint LLC, Polytronix, Inc., Research Frontiers Incorporated, and Smartglass International Limited among others.

The growing investments and initiatives in the residential and commercial construction in North American countries is influencing the glass manufacturers to increase their production. This factor is boosting the market demand for smart glass in the North American residential as well as commercial constructions. Construction in European countries is also increasing slowly, demanding improved building materials. European countries namely; Spain, Italy, and Turkey are experiencing demand for increased number of residential sectors as well as commercial spaces, thereby, catalyzing the demand for smart glass. The increased demand from the builders in the countries is propelling the production lines of glass windows and doors year on year in these countries, thereby, substantially driving the market.

The report segments the global Smart Glass Market as follows:

Global Smart glass Market – By Technology

Electrochromic

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

Thermochromic

Photochromic

Others

Global Smart glass Market – By Application

Commercial

Residential

Power Generation

Transportation

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Smart glass Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



