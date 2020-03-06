Smart Cooling Systems Market Analysis by Major Vendors, Segmentation, Market Dynamics, Historical Data & Future Trends, Forecast 2022

Premium Market Insights latest report, “Smart Cooling Systems Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

The Smart Cooling Systems Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Smart cooling system comprises smart air-conditioners and smart refrigerators. These cooling systems are autonomous and can be easily monitored, controlled, and optimized from remote locations via any connected devices such as tablets and smartphones. Smart cooling systems find applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The smart cooling systems market is segmented by type and geography. The various types are segmented into smart split AC, smart chillers, smart AHU (air handler, or air handling unit), smart windows ACs, and others (Portables, fan coils, refrigerator, Indoor Packaged, and Rooftops). Furthermore, among types, the smart split ACs segment was the highest segment in terms of smart cooling systems market share contribution in 2014. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among regions, Asia-Pacific region is projected to surpass European market in terms of smart cooling systems market size.

The prominent companies operating in the market have adopted product launch, expansion, partnership, and acquisition as their major strategies for business growth and expansion across the globe. The market comprises key manufacturers such as Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., and Electrolux AB.

